Dr. Carlo Hatem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlo Hatem, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside4305 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association-Northeast Office9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 900-8853Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association-East Office1865 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff friendly and The Doctor very nice all question are answer
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Montefiore Hospital
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
Dr. Hatem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatem accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatem has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatem speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.