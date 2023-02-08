Dr. Carlo Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
The Hemlock Pain Center LLC504 Osigian Blvd Ste 5, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-6216
Advanced Ob/Gyn151 S Houston Lake Rd Ste 170, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-6216
- Houston Medical Center
I would preferred they had a bathroom to change into the gown. Dr.Lee was very thorough and answer any questions I had. I would recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- American Acadamy Of Anti-Aging
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- University of Mississippi
- Millsaps College
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.