Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlo Mainardi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Candler, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville1388 Sand Hill Rd Ste 1, Candler, NC 28715 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He took very good care of my 13 yr. old daughter! Never felt rushed even though he had other patients he was seeing that day.
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1841258068
Education & Certifications
- Dart-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mainardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mainardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mainardi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mainardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mainardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mainardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mainardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mainardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.