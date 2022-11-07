Overview of Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD

Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthodontics. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Orlando works at Arroyo Inpatient Physicians in Templeton, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.