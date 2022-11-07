See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD

Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthodontics. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Orlando works at Arroyo Inpatient Physicians in Templeton, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orlando's Office Locations

    Twin Cities Community Hospital
    1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 209-4400
    Central Coast Arthritis and Orthopedic Specialists
    322 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 781-6644
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Orthopedic Institute
    1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 781-6644
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497737480
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Orthodontics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orlando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orlando has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

