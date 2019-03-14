Dr. Carlo Santos-Ocampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos-Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Santos-Ocampo, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Santos-Ocampo, MD
Dr. Carlo Santos-Ocampo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Santos-Ocampo works at
Dr. Santos-Ocampo's Office Locations
-
1
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
-
2
NCH Heart Institute27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos-Ocampo?
I truly do not understand the negative responses, they are the absolute opposite of my experience with Dr Santos. He is extremely polite and gained my trust and respect from the first time I met him.
About Dr. Carlo Santos-Ocampo, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992799878
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- University of the Philippines
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos-Ocampo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos-Ocampo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos-Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos-Ocampo works at
Dr. Santos-Ocampo has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos-Ocampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos-Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos-Ocampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos-Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos-Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.