Dr. Carlo Valencia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlo Valencia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bear, DE. 

Dr. Valencia works at United Medical Clinic of De LLC in Bear, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Medical Clinic of De LLC
    121 Becks Woods Dr Ste 100, Bear, DE 19701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 862-2955
  2. 2
    Wilmington Office
    1021 Gilpin Ave Ste 203, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 656-5334
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Overweight
Nail and Nail Bed Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delaware Physicians Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2022
    My Doctor Carlo Valencia Md is an excellent professional . He listens and he hears you. Very caring . I know he enjoys his profession, because he does it WELL
    Cheryl Lawrence — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Carlo Valencia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851543862
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Valencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

