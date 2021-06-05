Dr. Carlo Zeidenweber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidenweber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Zeidenweber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlo Zeidenweber, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
A Divison of Kidz Medical Services Inc9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 206, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 558-1212
Dr. Zeidenweber is not only compassionate but also experienced professional. He was able to diagnose my son’s condition accurately and gave the proper guidance on his surgery while other doctors missed some diagnosis and pushed to do the surgery too early without disclosing us the downside. He is always gentle and sympathetic to my son’s fear and I feel so grateful that we found him. I’m forever grateful. Only thing I do not like about the office is that the staff / front office people are not nice. One in particular rolled her eyes when my son was crying and refusing to do the EKG because he just had a traumatic surgery. She complained and made remarks that showed no patience or compassion for the child. The way she handled him and spoke to us was disrespectful and lacked care.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871613620
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Zeidenweber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeidenweber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeidenweber has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidenweber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeidenweber speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidenweber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidenweber.
