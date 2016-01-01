Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abeyta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD
Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Abeyta works at
Dr. Abeyta's Office Locations
Carlos R. Abeyta MD LLC82 Puuhonu Pl Ste 206, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-9888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942253109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abeyta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abeyta.
