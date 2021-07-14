Overview of Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD

Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Alemany works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.