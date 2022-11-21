Overview of Dr. Carlos Alonso, MD

Dr. Carlos Alonso, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.