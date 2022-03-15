Overview of Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD

Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School|University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mich. and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarado works at BRIGHAM AND WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.