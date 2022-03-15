Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD
Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School|University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mich. and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Carlos Alvarado, MD75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (201) 694-8670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- Global Excel Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarado has replaced my hip & knee. I will go to where ever he is for the next one.
About Dr. Carlos Alvarado, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952575672
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Total Joint Replacement/Adult Reconstruction, Harvard University Medical School/ Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Mass.
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases|Orthopedic Surgery, New York University Langone Medical Center Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York, N.Y.
- General Surgery, New York University Langone Medical Center Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York, N.Y
- University of Michigan Medical School|University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Orthopedic Surgery
