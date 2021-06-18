Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado-Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarado-Valdes works at
Locations
Banner Health14416 W Meeker Blvd Ste 300 Bldg C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 327-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great personality very helpful and courteous
About Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396772356
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado-Valdes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado-Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado-Valdes works at
Dr. Alvarado-Valdes speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado-Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado-Valdes.
