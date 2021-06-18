See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Alvarado-Valdes works at Banner Health in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Health
    14416 W Meeker Blvd Ste 300 Bldg C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 327-4850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396772356
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Alvarado-Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado-Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado-Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado-Valdes works at Banner Health in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Alvarado-Valdes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado-Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado-Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado-Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado-Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

