Dr. Carlos Alves, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Alves, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Moorpark, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Conejo Valley Electrophysiology, Inc.865 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 254-3848Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alves?
Simply the best. Period. And a great person to boot.
About Dr. Carlos Alves, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins|Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
- University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alves has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alves speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Alves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.