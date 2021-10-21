Overview

Dr. Carlos Alves, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Moorpark, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alves works at Conejo Valley Electrophysiology in Moorpark, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.