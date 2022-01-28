Dr. Carlos Araujo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araujo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Araujo, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Araujo, MD
Dr. Carlos Araujo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Araujo's Office Locations
OptumCare Cancer Center2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 380-4187
Dr. Carlos W. Araujo, MD3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 380-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m another one that probably saved my life. I could not breathe, walk, stand, and loss of balance. Dr Arauja found that my iron was @ next to non-existent.” After two iron infusions, I am now caregiver to my husband if 55 years, after he took care of me prior to my iron infusions. I am eternally grateful. The waiting for your appointment was sometimes testy. But he is worth the wait! Thank you Dr Arauja
About Dr. Carlos Araujo, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Lutheran General Hospital Lincoln Park
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Araujo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Araujo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Araujo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Araujo has seen patients for Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Araujo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Araujo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araujo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Araujo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Araujo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.