Dr. Carlos Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Arce, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Arce, MD
Dr. Carlos Arce, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce's Office Locations
-
1
University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians Inc4555 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 633-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arce?
Dr Arce saved my son’s life. My son had a massive TBI. Dr Arce removed part of his skull and put it in his stomach to keep it viable. As my son’s brain swelled, it did so going up through the opening made instead of down his spine which would have killed him. Dr. Arce eventually replaced that piece of skull, removing it from his stomach and placing it back where it belonged. In doing so, I insisted that Dr Arce use the scar from the first surgery for the 2nd surgery leaving my son with one scar instead of 2 in his head, as in most TBI patients. I didn’t want my son’s 1st impression to others be solely as a TBI victim. Dr. Arce did that successfully, which is hard to do due to cutting through scar tissue. 4 successful surgeries. The 5th involved removing a blood clot that had developed between the brain and the skull. Again successful. Dr Arce is a father of 6. He fought as hard to save my son’s life as if he was 1 of own, which is what I asked him to do. Forever grateful to this man.
About Dr. Carlos Arce, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750355251
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arce accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.