Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD

Hematology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD

Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

Dr. Arce-Lara works at Alliance Cancer Care Arizona in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Sun City, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arce-Lara's Office Locations

    Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Casa Grande
    1876 E Sabin Dr Ste 10, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 381-6300
    Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Scottsdale
    7340 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 836-9800
    Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Sun City
    13184 N 103RD DR, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 972-2902
    Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Sun City West
    14506 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-8898
    Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 680-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326265273
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce-Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arce-Lara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arce-Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arce-Lara has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce-Lara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce-Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce-Lara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce-Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce-Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

