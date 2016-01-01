Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Dr. Arevalo works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Fl 3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 975-2415
-
2
Carlos O Arevalo MD4045 78th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 446-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arevalo?
About Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063487908
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago Program
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arevalo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arevalo works at
Dr. Arevalo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arevalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arevalo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.