Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (5)
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.

Dr. Arevalo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Rego Park
    9525 Queens Blvd Fl 3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-2415
    Carlos O Arevalo MD
    4045 78th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 446-2626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Arevalo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063487908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago Program
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arevalo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arevalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

