Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD
Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Ayala's Office Locations
Alliance In Health Diabetes Control Center800 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 631-4515Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and helpful :)
About Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881688174
Education & Certifications
- Dr Fm Kamer Lasky Clin
- Harvard Otolaryngology
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Harvard U
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- SUNY Binghamton
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayala speaks Spanish.
709 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.