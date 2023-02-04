Overview of Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD

Dr. Carlos Ayala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Ayala works at Alliance In Health Diabetes Control Center in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.