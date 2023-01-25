Dr. Carlos Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Azar, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Azar, MD
Dr. Carlos Azar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Hand Center8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 705E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 835-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azar?
I had surgery with Dr. Azar and everything went very well. He came highly recommended and met all expectations and more. Thank you
About Dr. Carlos Azar, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366450306
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azar speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.