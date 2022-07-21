Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD
Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Azaret works at
Dr. Azaret's Office Locations
Sunrise Medical Group7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 321-1776Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Holy Cross Hospital Phil Smith Neuroscience Institute4725 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750
Holy Cross Urgent Care Center and Offices3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 414-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Azaret is amazing. He is very patient, makes you feel very comfortable, and is very professional. He is genuinely concerned about your well being and has such a great, positive attitude!! What a gem!!
About Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770530925
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Cath Hosp|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Neurology
