Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD

Hematology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD

Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (San Juan, Puerto Rico)|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Bachier works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bachier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant
    4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 667-2086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Catheterization Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Bradford Plumley — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588621031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Juan VA Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    • VA Hospital|Veterans Administration Hospital (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
    Internship
    • Veterans Administration Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (San Juan, Puerto Rico)|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachier works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bachier’s profile.

    Dr. Bachier has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

