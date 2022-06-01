Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD
Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (San Juan, Puerto Rico)|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Bachier's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 667-2086
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Carlos, was my oncologist at Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Hospital in Nashville TN for four years. I was a dead man walking! Acute Myeloid Leukemia came back after my Bone Marrow Transplant in 2018. He and Yeshua brought me back to complete remission! He's in San Antonio and I'm in Tomball TX now. If it ever comes back I'll be in San Antonio. My family, we all love you Doc!
About Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588621031
Education & Certifications
- San Juan VA Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- VA Hospital|Veterans Administration Hospital (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
- Veterans Administration Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (San Juan, Puerto Rico)|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Dr. Bachier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachier has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bachier speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.