Dr. Carlos Bagley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Bagley works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.