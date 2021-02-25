See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Baleeiro works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2021
    I have been treated for COPD, by Dr. Baleeiro for a few years now, and I am happy with the treatment I have received, and the results.
    BARBARA BURNETT — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1841223039
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mcp Hahnemann University
    Internship
    • Mcp Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

