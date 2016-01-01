Dr. Ballesteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ballesteros, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ballesteros, MD
Dr. Carlos Ballesteros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Ballesteros' Office Locations
Dr. Alberto Duran, MD PA2121 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 5, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 584-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Ballesteros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1912384686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballesteros has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballesteros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
