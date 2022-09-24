See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Carlos Barba, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Carlos Barba, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. 

Dr. Barba works at Carlos A. Barba, MD, PLLC in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Umbilical Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos A. Barba, MD, PLLC
    5505 S Frontage Rd Ste 301, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 462-1638
  2. 2
    Carlos A. Barba, MD, PLLC
    800 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 517-2305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Harlingen Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Abdominoplasty
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 24, 2022
    He was very thorough with explaining procedure. The powerpoint presentation he does with his patients is so helpful. It explains every detail about the surgery and what to expect! Excellent educator and doctor!
    DebPz — Sep 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Barba, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Barba, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679581359
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    Internship

