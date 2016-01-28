Dr. Carlos Barbosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Barbosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Barbosa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
1
One Source Pediatrics PA1625 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 205, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-5563
2
Fountain Imaging301 NW 84th Ave Ste 100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 474-4888
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can't believe the rating on this profile. Dr. Barbosa is an absolute gem. He is professional, knowledgeable, extremely patient and always takes all the time in the world to answer questions and explain procedures.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154414258
- INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Barbosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbosa.
