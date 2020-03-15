Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM
Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ebensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Dr. Barra's Office Locations
Ebensburg Office3133 New Germany Rd Ste 62, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Directions (814) 472-2660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johnstown Office969 Eisenhower Blvd Ste K1, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 409-7373Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I switched from another podiatrist to Dr. Barra. Dr. Barra was quickly able to diagnose my problem and I was able to schedule my required surgery right away. I was very pleased with the surgery. I only had a lot of pain the first night after my surgery. I was able to have laser treatments to my incisional area done in the office. At this time they are not covered by any insurance plan and they cost $60.00 a treatment. I had a total of 6 treatments. They were very effective at decreasing pain and speeding up healing. Dr. Barra and his staff are very friendly and accommodating. I would highly recommend him to anyone that requires podiatry care.
About Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881649804
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barra speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barra, there are benefits to both methods.