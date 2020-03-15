Overview of Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM

Dr. Carlos Barra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ebensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.



Dr. Barra works at Premiere Podiatry Group in Ebensburg, PA with other offices in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.