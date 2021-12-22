Dr. Carlos Bayron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Bayron, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Bayron, MD
Dr. Carlos Bayron, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Central University Of Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Bayron works at
Dr. Bayron's Office Locations
-
1
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-5309
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayron?
I have seen Dr. Bayron for over four years now. He is a good Doctor. I had a problem regarding taquicardia for long time. I was referred to him by my Primary Phisyan. Dr. Byron did not give up until he found what was causing the taquicardia. I am fine now. The only problem is the long waiting.
About Dr. Carlos Bayron, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1538157227
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University Affiliated Schools
- Central University Of Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayron works at
Dr. Bayron speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.