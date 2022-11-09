Overview of Dr. Carlos Bazaldua, MD

Dr. Carlos Bazaldua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Bazaldua works at Colleyville Family Medicine in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.