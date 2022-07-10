See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD

Medical Oncology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD

Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Southwestern

Dr. Becerra works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becerra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Clinical Trial Center
    3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-1916
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235171281
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Southwestern
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

