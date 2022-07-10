Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD
Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Southwestern
Dr. Becerra works at
Dr. Becerra's Office Locations
Innovative Clinical Trial Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1916Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Becerra may be the finest physician I have encountered in my lifetime, 64+ years. His staff is outstanding also. I am skeptical of reviews that are less than superlative, but these must be tempered by the fact that Becerra's practice focuses on pancreatic cancer - perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of medicine with an exceedingly low percentage of desired outcomes. This gentle man serves those in situations where most conversations are of the most difficult type. Others on his staff have confided to me that, unlike other physicians they have worked for in this specialty, Dr. Becerra is very focused on his patients, highly studious of their labs, and he will pursue treatments where possible past the point where other doctors might not. At no time did I sense my care from Dr. Becerra was routine or hurried. My opinion of Becerra is that he is not only a great physician, but also a great man.
About Dr. Carlos Becerra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Southwestern
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becerra speaks Spanish.
