See All Plastic Surgeons in Westfield, NJ
Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Westfield, NJ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD

Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Plastic Surgery in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
4.3 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
5.0 (140)
View Profile
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
4.3 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Burnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burnett Plastic Surgery
    189 ELM ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 838-7688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?

Mar 29, 2019
Had a consultation with him and he lasted an hour talking to me and listening to my concerns! My procedure with him will be April 24th and I am so exited!
— Mar 29, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burnett to family and friends

Dr. Burnett's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Burnett

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD.

About Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205898251
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rancho Los Amigos Med Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • UMDNJ
Residency
Internship
  • Kings Co Hosp/SUNY Health Science Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Columbia University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Plastic Surgery in Westfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.