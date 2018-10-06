See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD

Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Buznego works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buznego's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Excellence In Eye Care
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Blindness
Trichiasis
Keratitis
Blindness
Trichiasis
Keratitis

Blindness Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 06, 2018
    Dr. Buznego was so great and thorough! I feel a lot better about surgery
    J. R. — Oct 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851512354
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Inst
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buznego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buznego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buznego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buznego works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buznego’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buznego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buznego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buznego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buznego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

