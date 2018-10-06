Overview of Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD

Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Buznego works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.