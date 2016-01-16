Dr. Carlos Cadena, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Cadena, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carlos Cadena, DPM
Dr. Carlos Cadena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Cadena's Office Locations
Carlos A Cadena Dpm PC2800 Doral Ct Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, comfortable asking them questions, as busy as it was my wait was not too long for a first time patient.
About Dr. Carlos Cadena, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1922095926
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cadena has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cadena speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.