Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Calle-Muller works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Care
    3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Care
    1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr Muller installed my pacemaker and I have continued under his care for past 6 mos or so. I’m entirely pleased & satisfied and I’m not easy to please. I’ve found him to be both knowledgeable & responsive to my concerns & questions as well as friendly & caring.
    — Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

