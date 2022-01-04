Overview

Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Calle-Muller works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.