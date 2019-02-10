Overview of Dr. Juan Canton, MD

Dr. Juan Canton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Canton works at Neurology Coma Child And Adult in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.