Overview

Dr. Carlos Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cardenas works at DHR Health Gastroenterology in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.