Dr. Carlos Cardenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Renaissance Gastroenterology5520 Leonardo Da Vinci Ste 100, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-3636
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Renaissance Cardiology Group201 N FM 3167 Ste 106, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 362-3636
South Texas Gastroenterology5423 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 682-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cardenas is great. But his staff is unprofessional, unorganized, rude and unwilling to help. I have been requesting through Walgreens since 11 days ago and no answer. I started calling the office about 6 days ago and no refill at all. I am already bleeding again due to no medication and who knows when I will get it. Dr. Cardenas and Pam are excellent.Too bad the office staff is incompetent.
About Dr. Carlos Cardenas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1023030574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.