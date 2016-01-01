Overview of Dr. Carlos Casas, MD

Dr. Carlos Casas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Casas works at Laredo Medical Center in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.