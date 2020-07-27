Overview

Dr. Carlos Cespedes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Cespedes works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.