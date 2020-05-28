Dr. Carlos Chinea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Chinea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Chinea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They completed their fellowship with Willford Hall USAF Med Ctr
Dr. Chinea works at
Locations
Victoria Office605 E San Antonio St Ste 414E, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 576-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great explaining your options, doesn’t push any un necessary procedures and the office staff is great
About Dr. Carlos Chinea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Willford Hall USAF Med Ctr
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinea works at
Dr. Chinea has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chinea speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinea.
