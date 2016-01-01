Dr. Carlos Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Chua, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Chua, MD
Dr. Carlos Chua, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Chua works at
Dr. Chua's Office Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group9250 Pinecroft Dr Ste N2.101, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 307-2903
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Carlos Chua, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1912959370
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill Sch Med
- Perth Amboy Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
