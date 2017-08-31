Dr. Carlos Collin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Collin, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Collin, MD
Dr. Carlos Collin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Collin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Collin's Office Locations
-
1
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 225-7189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collin?
I greatly appreciate Dr. Collin's flexibility, his demeanor, and his recommendations as to my care.
About Dr. Carlos Collin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609850171
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.