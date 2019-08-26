Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD
Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Cruz Jr works at
Dr. Cruz Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Ob.gyn. Specialist of Laredo PA10410 Medical Loop Bldg 3B, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 726-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz Jr?
Great doctor has good manners listens and explains everything well
About Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184702367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz Jr works at
Dr. Cruz Jr has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.