Dr. Carlos Danger, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Danger, MD

Dr. Carlos Danger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Danger works at Doctors At Home Miami Inc in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors At Home Miami Inc
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 606, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-9023
  2. 2
    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-9023
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ivan F. Danger Phd PA
    1801 Coral Way Ste 405, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-9023
  4. 4
    Jackson West Medical Center
    2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-9023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Danger, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508890153
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Danger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

