Overview of Dr. Carlos De Carvalho, MD

Dr. Carlos De Carvalho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. De Carvalho works at Carlos T De Carvalho MD Inc in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.