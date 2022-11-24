See All Nephrologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD

Nephrology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD

Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Del Alcazar works at Associates In Internal Medicine Healthcare, LLC in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Alcazar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Internal Medicine Healthcare LLC
    1810 Englishtown Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and patient doctor - not over eager to prescribe medicine.
    AG — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255365912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Alcazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Alcazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Alcazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Alcazar works at Associates In Internal Medicine Healthcare, LLC in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Del Alcazar’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Alcazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Alcazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Alcazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Alcazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

