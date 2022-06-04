See All Vascular Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD

Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Del Coro Amengual works at LUNA, HECTOR MD - RMS LIFELINE in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Coro Amengual's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Office
    1601 Brown St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Dr. Carlos del Coro has excellence in Kidney Transplant Surgery as well as a General Surgeon. He transplanted hand has taking care of me and my kidney since June 8, 2017.
    Jun 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942227384
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Coro Amengual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Coro Amengual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Coro Amengual works at LUNA, HECTOR MD - RMS LIFELINE in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Del Coro Amengual’s profile.

    Dr. Del Coro Amengual has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Coro Amengual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Coro Amengual. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Coro Amengual.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Coro Amengual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Coro Amengual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

