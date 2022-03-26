Overview of Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD

Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Tucson 5th St in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.