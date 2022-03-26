Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center and Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
1
Tucson5632 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 244-3327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Green Valley1151 S La Canada Dr Ste 200, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 244-3428
3
Tucson698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 244-3427
4
Nogales355 W Mariposa Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 244-3392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Eye Service
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Muy bien la explicación del doctor Y muy atento Y muy servicial y da las mejores opciones para compra de medicamentos
About Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1093797011
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University|University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Saint Marys Health Care
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
