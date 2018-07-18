Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD
Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH.
Dr. Domingo works at
Dr. Domingo's Office Locations
Surgical Interventions LLC1371 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Domingo takes time to answer questions and is very reassuring.
About Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770615528
Dr. Domingo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domingo works at
Dr. Domingo has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Domingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.