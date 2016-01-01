Dr. Drago Ludowieg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Drago Ludowieg, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Drago Ludowieg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, GA.

Locations
-
1
Ppg Cardiology Associates425 W 3rd Ave Ste 600, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 431-1022
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology45 Moonbow Plz, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Worth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Drago Ludowieg, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265688824
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drago Ludowieg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drago Ludowieg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drago Ludowieg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Drago Ludowieg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drago Ludowieg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drago Ludowieg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drago Ludowieg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.