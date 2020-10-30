See All Nephrologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD

Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Duran-Martinez works at Shawnna M. Hampton, D.O., PLLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duran-Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Electrolyte & Hypertension Consultants
    670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-0235
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Delray Beach
    2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-0235
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duran-Martinez?

    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Duran-Martinez is one of my favorite doctors. I have been seeing him for years now. He is kind and understanding. What I love about him is that he takes the time to explain anything and everything to his patients. He answers all your questions and doesn't ever make you feel that your questions are not important. he also is very knowledgeable about other medical issues you may have related to his field or not. He has a great staff! I mean that from the bottom of my heart. They have patience and understanding. I recently had problems getting a medication thru my insurance company. I do not know how many times I called the office, but never once did they make me feel like I was being a "PITA". The insurance company was giving us a run around for a month! It was finally resolved. Carla was extremely helpful and we managed to keep each other laughing!!! I do not live close to his office now, but I will never change this doctor! Thank you Dr. Duran & staff! I am forever grateful to you.
    robin Samuels-Freire — Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1013229707
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duran-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duran-Martinez has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duran-Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duran-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duran-Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duran-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duran-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

