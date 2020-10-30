Overview of Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD

Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Duran-Martinez works at Shawnna M. Hampton, D.O., PLLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.